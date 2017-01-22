Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office investigates murder

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Saturday around 11 p.m. (Source: Raycom Media)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man was shot and killed just outside Cheraw Saturday night.

According to a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office news release, officers responded to a trailer park on Hillian Edwards Road around 11:15 p.m. for shots fired calls.

Witnesses said James Henderson, 28, gave a friend a ride and when he got home, he said there were people out to kill him. He then got several phone calls, the last of which was from a person asking him to come outside.

Witnesses saw Henderson talking with four or five suspects outside of the home before hearing about eight gunshots.

Henderson ran across Highway 9 to wooded area where he was found dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101. Tips may be made anonymously.

