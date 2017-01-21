UPDATE: Woman charged in stabbing death of Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was hospitalized and later died after being stabbed in the chest Saturday night in Georgetown County.

According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release, Charles Foster Johnson III, 47, died of his injuries sustained in the assault. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested and charged Yevette Cooper, 42, who lived with Johnson, with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 100 block of Missroon Street in the Greentown community just before 6:30 p.m. to find the man with a stab wound to the chest. Georgetown County Emergency personnel took him to Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

