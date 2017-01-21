Travel Channel to feature Myrtle Waves Water Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Travel Channel’s TV show, Xtreme Waterparks, will feature Myrtle Beach’s own Myrtle Waves Sunday night.

According to a MW news release, “Turbo Twisters,” one of the park’s attractions, is included in Xtreme Waterparks’ third episode of the season, entitled "Twist and Launch.”

Turbo Twisters is 100 feet and 10 stories high, making it one of the world’s tallest tubular complexes. Its three flumes are each over 350 feet long. Riders spiral down the tubes at 50 feet per second.

The episode airs Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and includes two other water parks in Italy and Wales.

“We encourage all of our Myrtle Waves fans to watch the show,” said Josh Henderson, General Manager. “It was a thrill to host their crew at the park here in Myrtle Beach last summer during filming and we look forward to watching it this weekend.”

The 2017 operating schedule for Myrtle Waves Water Park is May 13 through Sept. 4. For more information on Myrtle Waves Water Park, click here.

