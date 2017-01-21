Darlington County Library System offers tax help

The town of Loris was hit hard by rain on Monday, with some yards and streets completely underwater. Neighbors said it’s because of the drainage issue in the city, which dates back about 30 years.More >>
Forty-two people had to be evacuated from a Florence apartment complex after heavy rains caused the roof of nine units to collapse, confirmed an official with Florence County Emergency Management.More >>
Two Horry County men entered guilty pleas to federal drug charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each.More >>
A proposed tent ban in Surfside Beach could be pushed back to January. The Surfside Beach Town Council is set to have a second reading on the proposed ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting, according to the agenda.More >>
The chief of the Horry County Police Department wants the community to know the department can be trusted while also detailing a new internal affairs system.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.More >>
