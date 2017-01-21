Darlington County Library System offers tax help - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington County Library System offers tax help

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If tax season is taxing on your nerves, the Darlington County Library System wants to help.

According to a FCLS news release, neither the IRS nor the state of South Carolina mails printed forms the way they once did, but the library is the place to go for both federal and SC tax forms.

You can print forms and instructions from the library website under the “Tax Forms” section.

A member of SCThrive’s staff will be at the Library to provide free one-on-one assistance with your taxes, including electronic filing for anyone who makes less than $65,000 or $95,000 jointly.

Bring the following forms to receive the service:

  • Government issued ID and social security number(s)
  • W-2's, 1099's and/or 1098s
  • Last year's tax return (if available)
  • Information on all income, deductions, and credits

SCThrive’s tax assistance will be available at all four Library locations in January, February and March on select dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only on the following schedule:

  • Tuesday, January 31 - Hartsville            
  • Thursday, February 2 - Lamar
  • Tuesday, February 7 - Society Hill         
  • Thursday, February 9th - Darlington
  • Tuesday, February 14 - Hartsville            
  • Thursday, February 16 - Darlington
  • Tuesday, February 21 - Lamar
  • Thursday, February 23 - Society Hill
  • Tuesday, February 28 - Hartsville            
  • Tuesday, March 7 - Darlington          
  • Thursday, March 9 - Lamar
  • Tuesday, March 14 - Society Hill         
  • Thursday, March 16 - Hartsville
  • Tuesday, March 21 - Darlington          
  • Thursday, March 23 - Society Hill
  • Tuesday, March 28 - Lamar   
  • Thursday, March 30 - Hartsville

Libraries can be found at the following locations:

  • Darlington - 204 North Main Street, Darlington - (843) 398-4940   
  • Hartsville - 147 West College Avenue - (843) 332-5115
  • Lamar - 103 East Main Street - (843) 326-5524
  • Society Hill - 114 Carrigan Street, Society Hill - (843) 378-0026

