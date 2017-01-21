Darlington County Library System offers tax help

If tax season is taxing on your nerves, the Darlington County Library System wants to help. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If tax season is taxing on your nerves, the Darlington County Library System wants to help.

According to a FCLS news release, neither the IRS nor the state of South Carolina mails printed forms the way they once did, but the library is the place to go for both federal and SC tax forms.

You can print forms and instructions from the library website under the “Tax Forms” section.

A member of SCThrive’s staff will be at the Library to provide free one-on-one assistance with your taxes, including electronic filing for anyone who makes less than $65,000 or $95,000 jointly.

Bring the following forms to receive the service:

Government issued ID and social security number(s)

W-2's, 1099's and/or 1098s

Last year's tax return (if available)

Information on all income, deductions, and credits

SCThrive’s tax assistance will be available at all four Library locations in January, February and March on select dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only on the following schedule:

Tuesday, January 31 - Hartsville

Thursday, February 2 - Lamar

Tuesday, February 7 - Society Hill

Thursday, February 9th - Darlington

Tuesday, February 14 - Hartsville

Thursday, February 16 - Darlington

Tuesday, February 21 - Lamar

Thursday, February 23 - Society Hill

Tuesday, February 28 - Hartsville

Tuesday, March 7 - Darlington

Thursday, March 9 - Lamar

Tuesday, March 14 - Society Hill

Thursday, March 16 - Hartsville

Tuesday, March 21 - Darlington

Thursday, March 23 - Society Hill

Tuesday, March 28 - Lamar

Thursday, March 30 - Hartsville

Libraries can be found at the following locations:

Darlington - 204 North Main Street, Darlington - (843) 398-4940

Hartsville - 147 West College Avenue - (843) 332-5115

Lamar - 103 East Main Street - (843) 326-5524

Society Hill - 114 Carrigan Street, Society Hill - (843) 378-0026

