Tractor-trailer hits, kills bicyclist near Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WMBF) - A person on a bicycle was killed on US Highway 301 Friday night after being by a tractor-trailer.

Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the bicyclist and a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer were going south on 301 at 7:40 p.m. when the truck hit the bicyclist.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT Team.

