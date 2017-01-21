Tractor-trailer hits, kills bicyclist near Orangeburg

Two Horry County men entered guilty pleas to federal drug charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each.More >>
A proposed tent ban in Surfside Beach could be pushed back to January. The Surfside Beach Town Council is set to have a second reading on the proposed ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting, according to the agenda.More >>
The chief of the Horry County Police Department wants the community to know the department can be trusted while also detailing a new internal affairs system.More >>
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.More >>
Zerrell Ross Fuentes, 22, Briana Leshay Wright, 24, and Tanya Fuentes, 53, are accused of transporting minors from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach for prostitution.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
