TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter Run in North Myrtle Beach to cause delays

Representative Tom Rice wants to see Georgetown and its port succeed. He was able to secure federal funding that would have helped dredge the port to bring in bigger ships and ultimately more money.More >>
A police chase in Georgetown County Monday afternoon ended with the arrest of two suspects.More >>
Two ducklings stuck in a Myrtle Beach storm drain Monday were rescued by Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and reunited with their family. “Today our guys went above and beyond to perform a daring rescue to reunite a mother with her children who got trapped in a storm drain,” states a Facebook post from the department.More >>
Forty-two people had to be evacuated from a Florence apartment complex after heavy rains caused the roof of nine units to collapse, confirmed an official with Florence County Emergency Management.More >>
Some areas of Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties have seen as much as 5 to 7 inches of rain so far today, with much of the Pee Dee already picking up 1 to 3 inches. Periods of heavy rain will continue through the late evening hours with an additional 1 to 4 inches possible.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
