TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter Run in North Myrtle Beach to cause delays

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 34th Annual Winter Run 5K and 15K, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, could cause some traffic delays.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to be prepared for delays in the areas of Main Street and 11th Avenue North, particularly on Ocean Boulevard. Official encourage drivers to find an alternate route if possible.

