Myrtle Beach GOP women host 'DeploraBall'

After a noisy round of rain and storms this morning, rain intensifies again around noon, especially for the South Strand. Then, another round of heavy rain moves through Monday evening into early Tuesday, potentially causing road issues for Tuesday morning's commute too.More >>
A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16.More >>
A man was arrested for shooting another man in the ankle in Zion Saturday night.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
