Williamsburg County crash involving golf cart injures 14-year-old boy

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted from the scene of a crash in which his golf cart was struck by another vehicle, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Lance Cpl. David Jones said the collision happened Friday evening on Canal Road in Williamsburg County.

He added the teen was taken to the nearby McLeod Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The golf cart was struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan. Jones said the driver was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

