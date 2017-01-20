Andrews student arrested after throwing paper airplane at teacher

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One high school student could spend up to a month in jail for allegedly throwing a paper airplane at a teacher.

Georgetown County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old student at Andrews High School on Jan. 10 after the paper airplane reportedly struck the teacher’s eye during class.

Deputies say the teacher, Edward McIver, reported being upset because he had recently had eye surgery.

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail on bond.

