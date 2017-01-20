Police search for suspects who burglarized Socastee church - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police search for suspects who burglarized Socastee church

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are looking for this truck, which was involved in a Socastee church burglary. (Source: Horry County Police Department) Police are looking for this truck, which was involved in a Socastee church burglary. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with a burglary at a Socastee church.

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, unknown individuals broke into the Socastee Original Freewill Baptist Church around midnight on Thursday.

There was no information about anything that might have been taken.

The vehicle in question is a dark-colored Ford F150. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

