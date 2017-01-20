Georgetown students remember classmate, teammate who drowned last summer

Georgetown High students came together Friday night to honor one of their teammates and classmates, who drowned last summer in Pawleys Island. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Athletes and students at Georgetown High School came together to honor one of their own who drowned last summer.

Courtney Dorsey, a 16-year-old who drowned in the ocean off Pawleys Island trying to save his brother on July 3, was honored between the boys and girls games Friday evening.

Dorsey's 13-year-old brother was saved in the incident, but Courtney's body never came ashore.

Participants wore T-shirts featuring a photo of Dorsey and the words “Lost At Sea, Found in Heaven.” His No. 25 jersey was retired during the ceremony.

