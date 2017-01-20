What to expect in Trump’s first week as president

Heavy rain moves through the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee tonight and tomorrow morning. This could cause some travel issues by Monday. Today, scattered showers will be on and off through the day. By the afternoon and evening, the rain begins to pick up in both coverage and intensity across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16.More >>
A man was arrested for shooting another man in the ankle in Zion Saturday night.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
