Email suggests city interested in buying Superblock properties

Heavy rain moves through the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee tonight and tomorrow morning. This could cause some travel issues by Monday. Today, scattered showers will be on and off through the day. By the afternoon and evening, the rain begins to pick up in both coverage and intensity across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16.More >>
A man was arrested for shooting another man in the ankle in Zion Saturday night.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
A health department is warning residents about a doctor performing liposuction surgery in a pole barn without a legal business license.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Surveillance footage shows a man dump a liquid, believed to be gasoline, on the 69-year-old then toss a burning object at him, deputies say.More >>
