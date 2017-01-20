MCSO investigates after Marion County school bus hit with shotgun pellets while students inside

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus was struck with shotgun pellets while students were on board.

According to information from Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, it appears to be an isolated incident in which the weapon was discharged in proximity to the bus that was traveling on Eulonia Road in Gresham.

The incident happened on Thursday, Wallace said. There were no reports of injuries.

“Nothing is more important to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office than the safety of children, especially while they are attending and traveling to and from school,” Wallace said in a statement. “That is why our investigation into a report of a school bus being struck with shotgun pellets while children were on board received our highest priority.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.