MCSO investigates after Marion County school bus hit with shotgu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

MCSO investigates after Marion County school bus hit with shotgun pellets while students inside

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus was struck with shotgun pellets while students were on board.

According to information from Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, it appears to be an isolated incident in which the weapon was discharged in proximity to the bus that was traveling on Eulonia Road in Gresham.

The incident happened on Thursday, Wallace said. There were no reports of injuries.

“Nothing is more important to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office than the safety of children, especially while they are attending and traveling to and from school,” Wallace said in a statement. “That is why our investigation into a report of a school bus being struck with shotgun pellets while children were on board received our highest priority.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Flood watch in effect through Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Flood watch in effect through Tuesday

    Sunday, April 23 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-24 02:44:20 GMT

    Heavy rain moves through the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee tonight and tomorrow morning. This could cause some travel issues by Monday. Today, scattered showers will be on and off through the day. By the afternoon and evening, the rain begins to pick up in both coverage and intensity across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

    More >>

    Heavy rain moves through the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee tonight and tomorrow morning. This could cause some travel issues by Monday. Today, scattered showers will be on and off through the day. By the afternoon and evening, the rain begins to pick up in both coverage and intensity across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach woman, Florence man plead guilty on fraud charges

    Myrtle Beach woman, Florence man plead guilty on fraud charges

    Sunday, April 23 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-04-24 01:14:09 GMT
    United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday a Florence man and a Myrtle Beach woman pled guilty in federal court to fraud charges. (Source: NBC News)United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday a Florence man and a Myrtle Beach woman pled guilty in federal court to fraud charges. (Source: NBC News)
    COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday a Florence man and a Myrtle Beach woman pled guilty in federal court to fraud charges. Urban O’Shea II, 48 and Madgelyn Kirton, 31 were charged with conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit securities. A judge accepted their pleas and will impose sentences after he has reviewed the presentence report to be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. O’Shea, Kirton and others were involved the...More >>
    COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday a Florence man and a Myrtle Beach woman pled guilty in federal court to fraud charges. Urban O’Shea II, 48 and Madgelyn Kirton, 31 were charged with conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit securities. A judge accepted their pleas and will impose sentences after he has reviewed the presentence report to be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. O’Shea, Kirton and others were involved the...More >>

  • Myrtle Beach fishing team wins Sixth Annual SC Wahoo Series

    Myrtle Beach fishing team wins Sixth Annual SC Wahoo Series

    Sunday, April 23 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-04-24 00:26:01 GMT
    A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. (Source: Hooked Soul Fishing Company)A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. (Source: Hooked Soul Fishing Company)

    A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. 

    More >>

    A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly