One man charged, 2 sought for man’s murder in Lumberton Monday

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man found in Lumberton Monday evening.

Kenny Ray Floyd, 38, of Lumberton, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene on Wilson Street Monday night, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

On Thursday, January 19, 39-year-old Frederick Beverly, of Lumberton, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, states another release from the department. Beverly is being detained in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Police are actively searching for 29-year-old Quentin Mitchell, of Lumberton, and 37-year-old Jonathon Haywood, of Fairmont, for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Mitchell or Haywood is asked to call LPD Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.

