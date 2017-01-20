Wesley Snipes reported to make appearance at Florence-Darlington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wesley Snipes reported to make appearance at Florence-Darlington Technical College

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Wesley Snipes (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Wesley Snipes (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Actor and movie star Wesley Snipes will reportedly make an appearance at Florence-Darlington Technical College Tuesday.

FDTC Director of Public Relations Clay Williams said Snipes is scheduled to be at the Student Activity Center on the ground floor of the main campus’ 5000 Building at 10:45 a.m.

He said the reason for the appearance is not clear at this time.

