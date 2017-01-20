Community breaks ground on new home for paramedic who lost leg in ambulance crash

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – The paramedic who lost her leg in an ambulance crash involving an alleged drunk driver in March of 2016 will soon have a new place to live, thanks to the community who has shown support for her.

Tessie Smith’s right leg was amputated above the knee after the crash, and in August 2016, she took her first steps with a prosthetic leg.

On Friday, ground was broken on a new home for Smith and her family in Pamplico, thanks to the outpouring of support from the community for her since her tragic accident.

