LIVE NOW: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Donald Trump is set to become the 45th President of the United States at 12 p.m. However, inauguration festivities begin at the start of the day and end near the 4 p.m. hour.

Watch on your smartphone or mobile device here.

Read more about the schedule of inauguration activities and other information here.

