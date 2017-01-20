Big and Rich announced as performers at 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Big and Rich were next artists announced to perform at the Carolina Country Music Fest in June 2017.

The third annual CCMF will take place at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion site from June 8 to 11, 2017.

The duo composed of Big Kenny and John Rich performed at the first CCMF in 2015, and the music video for their song “Run Away With You” featured video of their performance in Myrtle Beach.

Big and Rich will join already-announced artists Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Chris Young, Kip Moore and Dee Jay Silver. Festival organizers say there will be over 30 country music artists at the four-day event.

Earlier this month, organizers announced a "Battle of Bands," giving 48 solo artists and bands the chance to compete for a performance spot at the festival.

General admission tickets are currently priced at $179, VIP passes now run $399, and “Super VIP” passes are $1,099.

The 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest took place at the former Pavilion site on Ocean Boulevard from June 9 to 12, and an estimated 25,000 people attended. Headliners for that event included Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

In response to the news, Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, we learn of another fantastic addition to the CCMF lineup! With the buzz already indicating that this will be the biggest and best year yet, today's announcement that the fabulous country duo, Big & Rich, will grace our stage at CCMF this year adds a whole new level of excitement. Coming right at the tail end of our slow season, CCMF is an extraordinary way to kick off our summer season. Bob Durkin and his team have done an extraordinary job in keeping this event growing.

