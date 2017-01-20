North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue collects hats, coats, gloves for homeless kids

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is collecting clothing items to help keep area homeless children warm this winter. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is collecting clothing items to help keep area homeless children warm this winter.

According to a post to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Facebook page, you can drop off items like hats, coats and gloves at any NMB fire station through Jan. 31. Items can be new or used and all sizes, even adult sizes, are welcome and needed.

Station locations are as follows:

Station 1 - 1015 Second Avenue South

Station 2 - 307 Sea Mountain Highway

Station 3 - 803 33rd Avenue South

Station 4 - 5345 Little River Neck Road

Station 5 - 4740 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road

For further information, contact firefighter Aaron Asbury at 843-280-5511.

