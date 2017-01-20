North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue collects hats, coats, gloves for homeless kids

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
A man fired a gunshot in Plyler Park, an area frequented by tourists, in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.More >>
Heavy rain moves through the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee tonight and tomorrow morning. This could cause some travel issues by Monday. Today, scattered showers will be on and off through the day. By the afternoon and evening, the rain begins to pick up in both coverage and intensity across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.More >>
A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Andrews Saturday night.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
