North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue collects hats, coats, gloves for homeless kids

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is collecting clothing items to help keep area homeless children warm this winter. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is collecting clothing items to help keep area homeless children warm this winter.

According to a post to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Facebook page, you can drop off items like hats, coats and gloves at any NMB fire station through Jan. 31. Items can be new or used and all sizes, even adult sizes, are welcome and needed.

Station locations are as follows:

  • Station 1 - 1015 Second Avenue South
  • Station 2 - 307 Sea Mountain Highway
  • Station 3 - 803 33rd Avenue South
  • Station 4 - 5345 Little River Neck Road
  • Station 5 - 4740 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road

For further information, contact firefighter Aaron Asbury at 843-280-5511.

