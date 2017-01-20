TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to wreck with injuries near Conway

A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Andrews Saturday night.More >>
One person was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Andrews Saturday night.More >>
Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.More >>
Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.More >>
A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>