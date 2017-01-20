TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to wreck with injuries ne - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to wreck with injuries near Conway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
A wreck with injuries took place on Pee Dee Highway near Conway early Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News) A wreck with injuries took place on Pee Dee Highway near Conway early Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A wreck with injuries took place on Pee Dee Highway near Conway early Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 2:50 a.m. in front of Waccamaw Groceries where Pee Dee Highway intersects with Dongola Highway.

The WMBF News crew on scene said the road, which had been blocked, reopened around 5:15 a.m. A tow truck towed away a vehicle involved in the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

