Students at Florence District 1 school receive Chromebooks

Students at Southside Middle School lined up to receive a Chromebook on Thursday. (Source: Florence School District 1)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Over 600 students at one Florence District 1 school ended their week on a high note after each received a Chromebook on Thursday.

According to Florence School District 1 officials, approximately 612 students at Southside Middle School got one of the devices.

It is part of the district’s “1:1 Initiative,” which seeks to give students the technological skills they will need to advance in the 21st century, according to a press release.

The students will have access to the lightweight computer device both at home and at school.

Thursday was the kickoff of the Chromebook distribution. It will happen again on Jan. 26 at South Florence High School, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.