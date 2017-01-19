FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk much lower

Members of the Georgetown City Planning Commission voted against a rezoning ordinance that officials said would have been a "death sentence" for the old Georgetown steel mill.More >>
Coastal Carolina allowed four runs in the first inning, but settled down and scored nine unanswered before allowing two runs in the ninth to claim a 9-6 victory over region rival The Citadel Tuesday evening at Riley Park.More >>
Plans to add more single-family homes to The Market Common district were approved by the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday night.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday night calling for a ban on all beach tents beginning Jan. 1, 2018.More >>
The family of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she went missing on April 25, 2009 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, is using her disappearance to help other families dealing with missing persons and human trafficking victims.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
