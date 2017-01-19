FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk much lower

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.More >>
Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.More >>
A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
A man turned himself in Saturday after having assaulted two Darlington police officers during a traffic stop Friday.More >>
A man turned himself in Saturday after having assaulted two Darlington police officers during a traffic stop Friday.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>