FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk much lower

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful storm system will continue to move through the Carolinas tonight, but the risk of severe weather across our region is rapidly decreasing.

This storm system has already produced many reports of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Southeast including some fatalities in Georgia.

Cool, and much more stable air has persisted across the region this evening. This cool air is preventing strong storms from developing. At the same time, a large cluster of severe storms off the coast is robbing the needed energy from the atmosphere.

Overall, the severe weather threat has been greatly reduced. That said, this is still a very potent storm system and a risk of isolated severe storms remains in place. While the threat is reduced, there is still a lingering risk that some of the storms could produce 50 to 60 mph wind gusts. The tornado risk has also dropped substantially, but still can't be completely ruled out.

The risk of isolated severe storms will quickly end after midnight.

Be prepared for an active evening of weather and make sure the "alerts" feature is turned on on your WMBF First Alert Weather App in the event of any watches or warnings.

