FIRST ALERT: Severe weather risk much lower

A motorcycle driver was killed after the motorcycle traveled off the road and down an embankment in the Little River area, but the crash site was not discovered until the next day, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Members of the Georgetown City Planning Commission voted against a rezoning ordinance that officials said would have been a "death sentence" for the old Georgetown steel mill.More >>
The Champion Autism Network has partnered with Vacation Myrtle Beach, a company that has over a dozen resort properties to choose from, to begin training everyone from reservations staff, to dining and housekeeping.More >>
Two miracle babies, 6-month-old Carson and Reagan, were born when Hurricane Matthew hit.More >>
Help was in the Pee Dee Tuesday, as volunteers with the American Red Cross offered relief by going over a recovery plan for those who were forced out of their homes after heavy rain caused a roof to collapse at a Florence apartment complex.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
