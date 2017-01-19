UPDATE: Suspect formally charged after stealing car, leading police on chase into Deerfield subdivision

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Horry County police used spike strips to stop a vehicle during a chase in the Surfside Beach area. (Source: Josh Paugh)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man who allegedly stole a person’s car at gunpoint and then led police on a chase into the Deerfield subdivision on Wednesday has officially been charged.

According to information from Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, Timothy Aland, 31, of Garden City, was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and second-degree burglary.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Aland is still in jail under no bond.

County police officers were dispatched to a home on Leonard Loop around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday in reference to the armed robbery call.

According to Denis, as the call was dispatched, another officer spotted the stolen vehicle and S.C. 544 and attempted to stop the driver.

At that point, the vehicle chase began and went into the Deerfield subdivision. Viewer-submitted video showed an officer using spike strips to stop the SUV, which was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Denis said the chase ended in a crash. He added the suspect ran away and broke into a home on Glenns Bay Road to hide from chasing officers.

The suspect was eventually found and arrested inside the home.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.