Myrtle Beach appearance board approves plans for mixed-use complex at 14th Avenue South

Plans are to build a new mixed-use complex where the Cabana Inn once stood in downtown Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved both the lighting plan and the final review of a 32,000-square-foot, mixed-use complex that will be located at 14th Avenue South.

This building, which was discussed at Thursday’s board meeting, will have retail commercial space at the ground floor and three upper floors of accommodation dwellings.

It will be named Ocean Escape, and now has a new sight plan, added landscaping and sidewalks.

Additionally, the complex will have a Caribbean color scheme.

The mixed-use complex will be located in the space that used to house the Cabana Inn, which was torn down on Dec. 26.

