Law enforcement: Humvee stolen from National Guard armory in Georgetown

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a four-door Humvee that was stolen from a local National Guard armory.

According to a GCSO press release, deputies were notified on Wednesday morning the vehicle was missing from the South Carolina National Guard Armory, located at 3777 S. Fraser St.

The four-door Humvee is described as being camouflage in color, with a soft top, the release stated. The vehicle is a standard personnel carrier with no weapons or specialized equipment, and is not considered a danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GCSO at (843) 546-5101.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.