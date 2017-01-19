Man witnesses shots fired at Coastal Grand Mall, report says

A man told police he was loading his family into his car at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach when he heard yelling, turned around, and saw two men firing shots nearby. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man told police he was loading his family into his car at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach when he heard yelling, turned around, and saw two men firing shots nearby.

A Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report said the shooting took place near a silver Chrysler 300 around 4:30 p.m. at 100 Coastal Grand Circle.

The witness said they fired about six rounds, ran to a white newer model Honda Accord and left the south side of the parking lot toward Harrelson Boulevard.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

Officers found seven .380 caliber shell casings outside the south entrance of the mall.

