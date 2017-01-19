Myrtle Beach police seek domestic violence suspect

The Myrtle Beach Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a man wanted on domestic violence charges. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a man wanted on domestic violence charges.

According to a post to the MBPD Facebook page, Diangelo Rodriguez, 34, stands five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

An MBPD incident report states he threw his girlfriend on the ground, causing a laceration to her nose.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with any information on Rodriquez's whereabouts.

