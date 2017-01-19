UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police investigate body found in wooded area

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid the area of 3900 Little River Neck Road due to an accident Saturday night.More >>
A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon.More >>
Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.More >>
Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.More >>
A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
A man turned himself in Saturday after having assaulted two Darlington police officers during a traffic stop Friday.More >>
A man turned himself in Saturday after having assaulted two Darlington police officers during a traffic stop Friday.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
The Tegu, a large lizard that is popular as an exotic pet, can be a major pest when pet owners realize they're in for a little more than they bargained for.More >>
The Tegu, a large lizard that is popular as an exotic pet, can be a major pest when pet owners realize they're in for a little more than they bargained for.More >>
A Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher was arrested Saturday.More >>
A Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher was arrested Saturday.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label.More >>
The USDA says the Campbell Soup Company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of soup because milk is not declared on the label.More >>