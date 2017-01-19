UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police investigate body found in wooded area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 28-year-old man’s body was found in a wooded area in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said it was found in the area of 27th Avenue North around 11 a.m.

A preliminary autopsy Thursday did not reveal a cause of death. A full autopsy will take 90 to 120 days. Fowler said at this time it is not a homicide. The man’s identity will be released after his next of kin is notified.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

