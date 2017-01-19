Man robs Hartsville convenience store at gunpoint, makes off with large sum

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man robbed a Hartsville convenience store Wednesday at gunpoint.

According to a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office news release, officers responded to the Short Trip Convenience Store at 1318 Patrick Highway at 7:25 p.m.

A man was caught on surveillance video with a handgun in a dark hoodie covering most of his face. He made off with a large quantity of money.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. Anyone with information about the home invasion can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.

