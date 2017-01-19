Man arrested for Family Dollar armed robbery in Marion

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday for the armed robbery of a Marion Family Dollar Friday.

MPD Chief Tennie said Alexander Page III entered the Family Dollar on Godbold Street, handed the cashier a note demanding money and threatened to harm her if she did not do as he asked.

The cashier did not confront Page. She was able to help identify Page as a previous customer.

