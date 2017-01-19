Man arrested for Family Dollar armed robbery in Marion

A Little River man died Saturday of injuries sustained in a moped crash in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.More >>
A man turned himself in Saturday after having assaulted two Darlington police officers during a traffic stop Friday.More >>
Three men and a woman took merchandise worth around $2,600 from two stores in Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach Friday night.More >>
A man was arrested Saturday after robbing McNeill Jewelers in Red Springs, NC Thursday morning.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home in Marion was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
