Car hits pedestrian at bus stop in Kingstree

A man was arrested Saturday after robbing McNeill Jewelers in Red Springs, NC Thursday morning.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home in Marion was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Friday who allegedly hit a hotel desk clerk in the head with a flower pot.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man remained in custody Friday evening after being arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday in the Forestbrook area of Horry County and resulted in three people - including the suspect - being taken to the hospital.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
