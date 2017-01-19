Car hits pedestrian at bus stop in Kingstree - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Car hits pedestrian at bus stop in Kingstree

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car hit a pedestrian in Kingstree Thursday morning.

According to the SCHP website, it happened at a bus stop at the intersection of Sumter Highway and Ginger Lane at 6:53 a.m.

Corporal Sonny Collins said he will release more information soon.  

