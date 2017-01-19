CCU police arrest man wanted out of Lexington County after foot chase

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted out of Lexington County for attempted murder and fraud was arrested by Coastal Carolina University police Friday after a foot chase.

According to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report, officers responded to the Coastal Club Apartments on Highway 544 around 12:45 p.m. after learning a fugitive, Desman Chestnut, 24, of Little River, may have been living there.

Officers saw Chestnut playing basketball at the apartment complex, and when they approached him and told him he had warrants, he pushed one of them to the ground and ran. Officers chased Chestnut through a parking lot toward West Cox Ferry Road before losing sight of him.

During the chase, the apartment manager saw Chestnut’s girlfriend, Madison Loader, 21, of Conway, hand someone a gun from inside the apartment where she and Chestnut were living.

The Horry County Bloodhound Team tracked Chestnut and took him into custody just before 5 p.m. Officers searched the apartment and seized marijuana and money.

CCU police charged Chestnut with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, giving false information to law enforcement, distribution of marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.

Loader was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

The report said investigators are working on a plan to protect Loader from being harmed by Chestnut.

