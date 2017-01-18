Crews battle apartment fire in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to an apartment fire Wednesday night in the Sterling Pointe community of Murrells Inlet.

According to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Capt. Rodney Jewett, the call came in around 9:30 p.m., for a fire in the bedroom of an eight-unit apartment building off Woodhaven Drive.

Jewett added the occupant and a small child were able to safely get out of the unit. A cat is missing.

The fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes, according to Jewett. No injuries were reported.

