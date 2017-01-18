Local school official reacts to the Betsy DeVos confirmation hearing

A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Friday who allegedly hit a hotel desk clerk in the head with a flower pot.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man remained in custody Friday evening after being arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday in the Forestbrook area of Horry County and resulted in three people - including the suspect - being taken to the hospital.More >>
Georgia Southern’s ninth-inning come-back fell one run short thanks to Billy Cooke’s second highlight-reel catch in as many innings as the 29th-ranked Chanticleers held on for a 6-5 victory over the Eagles Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Two people were arrested Friday for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine at a Florence hotel.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
