FSD1 to give Chromebooks to all students at 2 schools

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One will begin distribution of Chromebooks to students at two schools this week and next as part of its “1:1 Initiative” to give students the technological skills they need to advance in the 21st century.

Students will receive the computers on Thursday, January 19, 4:30 p.m. at Southside Middle and the following Thursday, January 26 at South Florence High school, according to a news release from FSD1.

This kicks off the school district’s 1:1 Initiative in Florence County, the release states. All students at these schools will receive a Chromebook, which is a lightweight computer device. Students will have access to the computers both at home and at school.

District officials said the initiative will open new doors to educational strategies while giving students the tools to advance in 21st century colleges and careers.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.