Timmonsville man dies following December fight, suspect jailed

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Timmonsville man has died and a suspect was taken into custody following a fight that took place on Dec. 29.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Sammie Jefferson, 57, died Jan. 17 at an area hospital. He was admitted after being struck in the head with a board during the altercation.

The coroner added the incident happened at a location on North Warren Street in Timmonsville. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown said a suspect, Joseph Hart, was previously taken into custody and charged in connection with the fight.

According to online Florence County Detention Center records, Hart was booked Jan. 3 and charged with attempted murder.

He remains in jail under no bond.

Brown added the department is planning to upgrade the suspect’s charge to murder.

