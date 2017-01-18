Timmonsville man dies following December fight, suspect jailed

Georgia Southern’s ninth-inning come-back fell one run short thanks to Billy Cooke’s second highlight-reel catch in as many innings as the 29th-ranked Chanticleers held on for a 6-5 victory over the Eagles Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Georgia Southern’s ninth-inning come-back fell one run short thanks to Billy Cooke’s second highlight-reel catch in as many innings as the 29th-ranked Chanticleers held on for a 6-5 victory over the Eagles Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Two people were arrested Friday for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine at a Florence hotel.More >>
Two people were arrested Friday for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine at a Florence hotel.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board has a vision for Ocean Boulevard, one they say the new restaurant Riptydz Ocean Front Grill and Rooftop Bar fits into perfectly.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board has a vision for Ocean Boulevard, one they say the new restaurant Riptydz Ocean Front Grill and Rooftop Bar fits into perfectly.More >>
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is granting South Carolina $6,575,623 for the first round of funding from a law passed last year.More >>
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is granting South Carolina $6,575,623 for the first round of funding from a law passed last year.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.More >>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.More >>