Horry County police arrest one following vehicle chase in Surfside Beach area

Horry County police used spike strips to stop a vehicle during a chase in the Surfside Beach area. (Source: Josh Paugh)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested one person following a vehicle chase in the Surfside Beach area that involved the use of spike strips.

A viewer submitted video taken on the corner of Platt Blvd. and Deercreek Road. It shows an officer throwing down the spike strips and a vehicle running over them at a high rate of speed. The car is seen running off the side of the road.

Josh Paugh was the one who shot that video of the chase as it happened.

"One of the cars came flying down, a cop car. You could smell the brakes burning. You could tell they'd been going pretty quickly," said Paugh.

He added the SUV eventually stopped after nearly hitting several vehicles, and the suspect got out and ran.

"It was chaotic," Paugh said. "I found me a tree just in case they wrecked and started shooting. I was going to get behind a tree to video the rest."

Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis said the suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. He added the situation stemmed from a possible stolen car that ended in a chase.

