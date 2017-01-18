Longs man sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to heroin distribution

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man is sentenced to six years for heroin distribution after he pleaded guilty to a second-offense heroin distribution charge, according to Horry County Government’s press release.

“We appreciate the outstanding work of the officers with the North Myrtle Beach narcotics unit to bring this man to justice for dealing these deadly drugs,” said David Caraker, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

