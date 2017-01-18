Upcoming Intersection improvements in Georgetown could delay your commute

A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
For many years now, there has been talk of someday bringing casinos to the Grand Strand. Now, that idea is coming back up in conversation among local leaders.More >>
For many years now, there has been talk of someday bringing casinos to the Grand Strand. Now, that idea is coming back up in conversation among local leaders.More >>
The city of Georgetown came out to wish one of its residents a very happy 108th birthday.More >>
The city of Georgetown came out to wish one of its residents a very happy 108th birthday.More >>
Officials with Liberty House said they have reached an agreement to purchase Georgetown Steelworks. The company said the deal is set to be finalized in coming weeks.More >>
Officials with Liberty House said they have reached an agreement to purchase Georgetown Steelworks. The company said the deal is set to be finalized in coming weeks.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Ten-year-old Aidan Pankey got sick and died within two weeks of buying a rat from Petco that his family says was diseased. The family sued to company and its suppliers for $20 million, but the jury sided with Petco.More >>
Ten-year-old Aidan Pankey got sick and died within two weeks of buying a rat from Petco that his family says was diseased. The family sued to company and its suppliers for $20 million, but the jury sided with Petco.More >>