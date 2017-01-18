Firefighters respond to structure fire on Old Tram Way in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are currently working on a structure fire on 2890 Old Tram Way in the Aynor area, according to HCFR Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem.

He said that there was heavy fire upon arrival.

WMBF News will provide further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.