Arrest made after suspected burglar shot by resident in Darlington County

A man was arrested Saturday after robbing McNeill Jewelers in Red Springs, NC Thursday morning.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home in Marion was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Friday who allegedly hit a hotel desk clerk in the head with a flower pot.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man remained in custody Friday evening after being arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday in the Forestbrook area of Horry County and resulted in three people - including the suspect - being taken to the hospital.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
