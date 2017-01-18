Sean Bailey comes to the WMBF First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist! You can catch him Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

He has loved weather since he was in third grade, but the sign that he needed to become a meteorologist really came together after a tornado went through his hometown of Monee, Illinois in June 2008. Funny, this happened only a couple days before student orientation at Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he planned to study meteorology.



He graduated from Valparaiso University in May 2012 cum laude with Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and minors in Math and Communications (yes he LOVES math!). Sean has seen five tornadoes from stormchasing, but is still deathly afraid of lightning.



Sean got his start on TV shortly after graduating, starting in Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. He covered the crazy winter weather in the Twin Tiers for over two years. Sean still has a piece of New York always with him, as he adopted his puppy Skye from the Chemung County Animal Shelter in 2014. She's a beagle/pomeranian mix and has her own Facebook page.



Sean left Elmira with Skye for Arkansas in late 2014 to be a meteorologist and Adventure reporter for 5NEWS. He covered all modes of severe weather from flooding to tornadoes. The outdoors of Arkansas gave him so many incredible life experiences and he was thankful to learn so much about hiking, biking, flying and so much more over his 2 years in Western Arkansas!



After 27 years of being landlocked, Sean is beyond excited to have his dream job of being a coastal meteorologist here at WMBF!



When Sean is not in the Weather Center, honestly, he's probably somewhere on a beach, listening to country music with Skye. He's also probably trying and falling down while trying to learn to surf.



You can follow Sean on Twitter at @sbaileywx13