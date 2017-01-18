Coastal Carolina University officers seek identity of suspect involved in theft

The Palace Theatre is one step closer to being demolished after a state permit was issued for its demolition. On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued the permit for demolition of The Palace Theatre by Low Country Unlimited.More >>
What a catch! A viewer sent in a photo of himself posing with an eight-foot shark he says he caught in Myrtle Beach. The photo was sent in on April 9 by Austin Swiderski, who said it was an eight-foot Atlantic sharpnose shark he caught on the beach in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A man who worked as an Internal Affairs investigator for the Horry County Police Department, and claimed to have uncovered wrongdoing that the department never investigated, has filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming violations of the Whistle Blower act, violations of public policy, breach of contract, and other violations.More >>
A serious vehicle accident on Highway 17 near the Fresh Market in Pawleys Island is causing a major traffic backup. The accident, which is listed as a hit and run with injuries, occurred at about 1:27 p.m. Friday, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A Conway man was arrested by a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly having conversations via social media with a minor about engaging in sexual activity.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Bebe plans to close the stores by May 2017.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday afternoon for the trial of a Memphis businessman accused of drugging and raping a housekeeper. The jury will begin deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
