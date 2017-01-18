Accident with injuries reported near Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An accident with injuries was reported in the area of 4703 South Kings Highway, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The location of the accident is just south of Myrtle Beach State Park.

Two police officers are currently on the scene, and waiting for South Carolina Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.

A WMBF News crew noticed a vehicle in the woods, and two fire trucks on the scene.

