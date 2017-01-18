Off-duty EMT fired after mutilating dog's body, officials say

A man who worked as an Internal Affairs investigator for the Horry County Police Department, and claimed to have uncovered wrongdoing that the department never investigated, has filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming violations of the Whistle Blower act, violations of public policy, breach of contract, and other violations.More >>
A man who worked as an Internal Affairs investigator for the Horry County Police Department, and claimed to have uncovered wrongdoing that the department never investigated, has filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming violations of the Whistle Blower act, violations of public policy, breach of contract, and other violations.More >>
A Conway man was arrested by a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly having conversations via social media with a minor about engaging in sexual activity.More >>
A Conway man was arrested by a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly having conversations via social media with a minor about engaging in sexual activity.More >>
Panera Bread in Florence will offer some great deals and giveaways for its anniversary April 25.More >>
Panera Bread in Florence will offer some great deals and giveaways for its anniversary April 25.More >>
Police in Laurinburg asked the public’s help finding a wanted man involved in violent crimes.More >>
Police in Laurinburg asked the public’s help finding a wanted man involved in violent crimes.More >>
A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he stabbed two people in the Forestbrook area of Horry County Wednesday.More >>
A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he stabbed two people in the Forestbrook area of Horry County Wednesday.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>