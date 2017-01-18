Off-duty EMT fired after mutilating dog's body, officials say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) — A Polk County EMS employee was fired after county officials said he decapitated and skinned a dead dog's body.

The 9-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Goliath was hit and killed by an ambulance that was responding to a call.

Investigators said Michael Purdy removed the dog's body from the scene and took it home.

Polk County manager Marche Pittman said Purdy was fired on Jan. 11 for "unacceptable personal conduct."

Pitmman, Polk County Sheriff Donald Hill and Polk County District Attorney Greg Newman met early Tuesday afternoon to discuss possible charges.

"It would be my position that he had to have known that this was someone’s family pet," Newman told WYFF. "We checked the law to see if there was any violation of any criminal law dealing with the corpse of an animal. There just aren't any laws that speak to this situation. Trust me, we looked. Maybe there need to be."

Newman said they are still investigating and may file other charges against Purdy regarding false statements officers say he made after the incident.

In a written statement, Pittman said Purdy "hindered their investigation by not telling them the truth about the series of events that lead up to him taking and mutilating the animal."

Pittman said Purdy was not on duty at the time, but he was suspended after the Sheriff's Office was notified about the investigation.

According to Newman, Purdy decapitated and skinned the dog.

"He was telling anyone that would listen that it was a wolf," Newman said. "I think he was continuing on with what we believe to be was a fiction."

"We take for granted what kind of unconditional love animals give," Goliath's owner told WYFF. "Goliath had so much personality. He barked until you got out of the car and petted him on the head. He took your hand with his mouth, led you to the door and gave looks that made you want to kiss him."

Goliath's owner said she understands it was an accident on the part of the ambulance driver, who reached out with condolences.

When commenting on Purdy, the owner said, "It is hard to process the grandiose behavior and lack of empathy."

Goliath's owner said, if she could, she would ask Purdy, "Did you really believe he was a wolf or did you want to believe he was so that you can have his hide?"

Efforts to reach Purdy for a comment were not successful.

