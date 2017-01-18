Victim claims neighbor was connected to arson incident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A victim told police he believes his neighbor was involved in an arson incident that occurred in his hotel room located at 308 6th Avenue North Monday, according to Myrtle Beach’s police report.

The victim told police that a pan on the stove was on high and a dish towel was inside the pan. He said that the stove was off when he left for work, and dish towels are kept on a shelf above the stove.

The victim also said that embers were still located inside the pan from the dish towel.

According to the report, the victim turned off the stove and told the hotel manager about the incident.

Police then arrived, and noticed minor scorch burns on the wall.

All of the doors were locked in the room, but the kitchen window was unlocked. The victim says the neighbor is responsible for the incident because that person always seemed to have an attitude towards him.

