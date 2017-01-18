Horry County detectives arrest three suspects in Loris home invasion

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County detectives have arrested two men and a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with a home invasion that occurred on Green Sea Road in the Loris area November 2, 2016, according to the department’s police report.

The victim stated that Maurice D. Isaiah, 35, James A. Gaddy, 30, and Zhimarius Baker, 16, entered the house by throwing bricks into her back door.

According to the report, the victim told police that two out of the three suspects were carrying handguns. She said that she screamed and one of them hit her with the gun, telling her to shut up.

She also said that one of the suspects held a gun to her head while the other suspect searched around the house. The suspect found the victim’s and her mother’s purses and took them. The purses contained cash, credit cards, and identification cards, according to the victim.

Both Isaiah and Gaddy are being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center. They are charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and first-degree assault and battery.

Baker is being charged as an adult in this case.

An unrelated police report also stated that Gaddy was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2016 after a 13-year-old Loris girl said he came into her room and started “rubbing” on her.

