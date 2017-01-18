Horry County detectives arrest three suspects in Loris home invasion

The sight of broken beach accesses and walkovers has been a norm since Hurricane Matthew hit last October. A large beach project to repair what the hurricane left in pieces is taking longer than expected.More >>
If you’re doing spring cleaning, downtown Conway will host a community yard sale Saturday.More >>
Goat Island’s famous residents were transported back to the island in Murrells Inlet on Tuesday after being evacuated back in October before Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Two local Holiday Inn hotels may have been affected by a data breach that affected over 1,200 locations nationwide. The company the runs Holiday Inn and Crown Plaza hotels is warning customers of the data breach, which potentially exposed credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes from guests at nearly 1,200 locations.More >>
A local lawmaker has proposed an amendment to the law that dictates when and how public utilities can enter private property.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
Ten-year-old Aidan Pankey got sick and died within two weeks of buying a rat from Petco that his family says was diseased. The family sued to company and its suppliers for $20 million, but the jury sided with Petco.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
